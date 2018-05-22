Cars found dumped in Norwell river

A recovery operation is underway Tuesday in Norwell after two cars were found dumped in the North River.
One of the vehicles was identified as stolen, according to Norwell police.
Bridge Street will be closed to traffic until further notice. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.
A large tow truck has been called to the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
