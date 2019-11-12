BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A car’s front end became wedge under a school bus during a crash in Billerica on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash near Boston Road and River Street around 7 a.m. found a blue sedan partially lodged under a Billerica Public Schools bus.

There were no injuries reported but Billerica police say this “could have been much worse.”

They added that drivers should “slow down and pay attention to the road.”

No injuries with this crash. Could have been much worse. Slow down and pay attention to the road. #Billerica pic.twitter.com/vqaCPXBPAD — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) November 12, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)