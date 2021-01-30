Cars, MBTA bus collide in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two cars and an MBTA bus collided overnight in South Boston.

Both of the cars involved in the collision had heavy damage to their frontend bumpers after the crash on East Broadway.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured, charged or what caused the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)