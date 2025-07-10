BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Granite Street in Braintree was closed Thursday morning from Pine Hills Cemetery to Wood Road due to flash flooding from heavy rains.

Outside a Volkswagen dealership, where waters rose halfway up parked cars’ tires, workers could be seen quickly moving the cars to drier land.

Emergency crews assisted a man evacuate from his car after it became stuck on that street; the driver was on his way to an appointment at the Brockton VA.

“It stopped right here, it stalled right here,” he said. “I didn’t realize it was this deep. It is what it is.”

He commended the officials who carried him out of the car so he wouldn’t get his burn wounds wet.

Shortly after, another car got stuck close by; those passengers were able to get out by themselves.

