Cars stuck on snowy streets in South Shore

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Heavy snow that swept over the South Shore overnight left many cars stuck during the morning commute.

On Route 18 in Weymouth, multiple vehicles became caught in the heavy snow around 5 a.m.

Snow plows could be seen clearing the roads but the swiftness of the storm caused the streets to become quickly covered.

Drivers are urged to wait until the storm passes before venturing outside.

If this is not an option, please allow for extra time to get to your destination.

About 6.5 inches of snow had fallen in Weymouth as of 5 a.m.

