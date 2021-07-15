(WHDH) — A pair of cars were recently left submerged by high tide after drivers decided to park in a habitat restoration area and then go for a walk, officials said.

Officers responding to the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Clearwater, Florida, in late June found a partially submerged sedan in the water, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

“Always pay attention to signs and barriers that try to keep you from parking where you shouldn’t,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “Someone decided to park this morning in an area where you’re not supposed to park along the Courtney Campbell Causeway and then went for a walk. Then the tide came in.”

On Wednesday, the department shared another photo of a car that was left submerged in the water after high tide rolled in.

This is what happens when you drive in an area off the Courtney Campbell where you shouldn’t be driving. It’s the second such incident in the last few weeks at that location. pic.twitter.com/aEI54fD0zI — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) July 14, 2021

Both vehicles had to be removed by a wrecker during low tide, police added.

