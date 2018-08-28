Cars torched after blaze breaks out at building in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two cars were torched in a blaze that broke out at a building in Watertown Tuesday night.

Crews responding to a two-alarm fire on Clarendon Street near Berkeley Street just after 5 p.m. were greeted by thick smoke and heavy flames.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters soaking the charred cars with water and what appeared to be a burned out garage.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

No additional details were available.

