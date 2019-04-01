Carver driving instructor accused of inappropriately touching students pleads not guilty

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driving instructor accused of inappropriately touching three female students in Plymouth pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault on Monday.

Prosecutors say 76-year-old Francis Lane inappropriately touched the girls while he was working as an instructor for Family Driving School in Carver.

Court documents show that one of the teens reported Lane touching “her knee and thigh while reaching for the lower section of the steering wheel.”

The same student also said Lane “placed his left arm across her chest from the front passenger seat” during a lesson.

Another student described Lane’s touching as ranging from brushing against her leg to resting his hand on her thigh area for about 15 seconds.

That student told police that Lane had “touched her on multiple turns at various locations.”

A third student said Lane grabbed a pen off her inner upper thigh.

Lane admitted “incidental touching can occur while he is attempting to assist the operator with steering,” according to documents.

He also said he may touch a student “for safety reasons” and “to keep the vehicle on the road.”

Court documents show Lane has worked as a driving instructor for more than 30 years.

In 2016, Lane was found not guilty of indecent assault in a separate case.

Carver Superintendent Scott E. Knief said Family Driving School has rented space in Carver school buildings.

In a statement, Knief said, “In December, I received notice from the Carver Police Department of an ongoing review relating to the conduct of one of Family Driving School’s driving instructors towards minors served by the business. Following receipt of that notice, Family Driving School has been prohibited from using school facilities and property to conduct its programs.”

The owner of Family Driving School declined to comment.

