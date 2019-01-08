Carver man wins $100,000 for life on Mass. lotto scratch ticket

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Carver man is the third grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $100,000 a Year for Life $5 scratch ticket game.

Payne chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.5 million.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Cumberland Farms on Lowell Street in Wakefield. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale.

There are still three $100,000 a Year for Life grand prizes remaining.

