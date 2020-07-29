Carver, Middleborough residents urged to take precautions after EEE risk bumped to high

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are urging residents living in Carver and Middleborough to take extra precautions against mosquito bites after the risk level for Eastern Equine Encephalitis was raised from moderate to high Wednesday.

The virus has been found in 16 mosquito samples statewide this year though no human or animal cases have been reported, according to a release issued by Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel.

The DPH is working with local communities and mosquito control experts to coordinate surveillance and discuss an appropriate public health response.

EEE has also been found in Franklin County which bumped Orange, Athol Wendell and New Salem into the moderate risk range.

Plympton in Plymouth County is also at moderate risk.

There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019.

Information about current mosquito activity will continue to be updated regularly and can be found here.

Tips for avoiding EEE:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors . Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours . The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites . Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water . Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to DAR, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795 and to the Department of Public Health (DPH) by calling 617-983-6800.

