Carver police officer pulls woman from burning vehicle after crash

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Carver police are being credited with saving the life of a woman whose vehicle veered off the road early Saturday morning and burst into flames in the woods, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 3 Main St. found a vehicle on fire and the 21-year-old operator, whose name has not been released, still inside, according to Carver police.

The first officer to arrive on scene pulled the driver from the car before it went up in flames.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman was traveling south when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in the woods.

The driver, who was ticketed, was taken to South Shore Hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was involved in the crash.

