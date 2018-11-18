Carver stabbing suspect to be arraigned on attempted murder charge

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleborough man accused of stabbing another man in Carver Saturday night will be arraigned Monday on charges including attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Alfred Thomas, 49, is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail will be arraigned at Wareham District Court in connection with an incident that left a 42-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the arm and torso, according to Middleborough police.

Emergency crews responding to a disturbance on Holmes Street around 9:20 p.m. found the man and transported him to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Several witnesses were able to identify Thomas as the alleged assailant, which led police to locate him in Middleborough and take him into custody less than an hour after the incident.

