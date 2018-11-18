Carver stabbing suspect to face a judge

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleborough man accused of stabbing another man in Carver Saturday night has been placed under arrest on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, officials say.

Alfred Thomas, 49, is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail will be arraigned at Wareham District Court on Monday morning in connection with an incident that left a 42-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the arm and torso, according to a release issued by police.

Emergency crews responding to a disturbance on Holmes St. around 9:20 p.m. found the man and transported him to an area hospital with serious injuries.

After the incident, Thomas fled the scene.

Several witnesses were able to identify him as the alleged assailant which led police to locate the suspect in Middleborough and take him into custody less than an hour after the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)