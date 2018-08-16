Carver woman seriously hurt after crashing into back of tractor-trailer

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Carver woman was airlifted to a Boston hospital Thursday morning after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer truck in Hanson, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Liberty Street near the Hanson Middle School about 10:15 a.m. found an SUV crumpled against the rear of a truck.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch. She was taken by ambulance to a nearby field before being flown to Boston for emergency medical treatment.

.@bostonmedflight will be transporting patient from the MVC. pic.twitter.com/kpoaSAIQGL — Hanson Fire (@HansonFire) August 16, 2018

An initial investigation indicates the tractor-trailer was stopped at a traffic light when the woman barreled into it, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

An investigation is underway.

