BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court will decide whether a hospital can be held responsible for the death of a woman who was killed by a former mental health patient.

In 2012, Tu Nguyen was ordered to be civilly committed for up to six months or until there was no longer a “likelihood of serious harm.” He was released 11 days later. Weeks after that he stabbed to death his neighbor.

Attorneys for Mary Miller’s family say Nguyen was still dangerous and the hospital violated the court order by releasing him so early.

But the hospital says it can’t be held responsible and that the doctor concluded he didn’t pose a risk of imminent harm.

The Supreme Judicial Court will hear the case Thursday.

Nguyen was sentenced to life in prison in 2014.

