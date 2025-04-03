BOSTON (WHDH) - The case involving a Tufts University student detained by ICE is slated to be heard in federal court in Boston Thursday.

Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, was arrested in Somerville last week and taken to a detention center in Louisiana. ICE said there was no space in any detention centers in New England.

Ozturk’s legal team will argue the case should remain in Massachusetts. She has a hearing in Louisiana on Monday.

A federal judge ruled she cannot be deported until the court hears the case.

