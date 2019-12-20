Case of mumps confirmed at elementary school in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health launched an investigation after a case of the mumps was confirmed at the Osgood Elementary School in Cohasset last week.

Officials have not said if a student or staff member was diagnosed with the contagious disease but a Cohasset Health Department spokesperson confirmed the case.

The virus that causes mumps is spread through saliva or mucus, according to the DPH.

Symptoms most often appear two or three weeks after a person is exposed, and include swelling of the cheeks and jaw, fever, headache stiff neck and loss of appetite.

DPH says they expect children in most Massachusetts cities and towns to have a high level of protection against the exposure of mumps because that state has the highest rate of MMR vaccination in the country.

