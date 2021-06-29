AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A case of a rare tickborne infection has been located in coastal Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that the agency has confirmed a case of Powassan virus. The agency said it was the first case of the virus in the state this year.

Maine CDC said the infection was detected in a Waldo County resident who likely contracted the illness in Maine and is now recovering after a stay in a hospital.

There are only about 25 cases of Powassan virus in the country every year. Maine has had nine cases since 2010.

Powassan virus can cause symptoms such as headache, weakness and memory loss. It can also cause neurologic problems and death. Maine CDC recommends taking precautions such as wearing protective clothing and repellent and doing thorough tick checks.

