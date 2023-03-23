BOSTON (WHDH) - Hollywood stars Casey Affleck and Matt Damon hit the streets of Boston for another day of filming Thursday, a day after they were spotted filming in the area on Wednesday.

Spotted in Boston’s Back Bay, Affleck briefly spoke with a 7NEWS camera.

“Filming is going great,” Affleck said.

Affleck and Damon are starring in “The Instigators,” a new Apple movie. The two were seen at a fire station on Cambridge Street on Wednesday. In the North End, Bova’s Bakery is also closed this week to make way for filming inside.

In Back Bay, the 47-year-old, Oscar-winning Affleck took time to pat a dog before cameras started rolling on Thursday.

Crews gathered as filming got underway near the corner of Exeter and Marlborough streets

“I think it’s pretty exciting,” Back Bay resident Susan Gentile said.

There was a whole lot of waiting for people on Exeter Street, peering down an alley which was kept wet with piles of snow being trucked in for a wintery look.

Through the wait, onlookers could catch a glimpse of Damon and Affleck shooting take after take.

One area resident said her fire escape was scouted for Thursday’s shoot.

“One of the young tenants came out on the fire escape,” Diana Lumsden said. “They were very excited, but I guess we didn’t make the cut.”

Filming in the Back Bay continued for several hours Thursday, though it wrapped before 4 p.m.

