As it continues to explore the full scope of a June 2 ransomware attack, the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority announced on Tuesday that travel reservations can now be made or changed by calling its Mashpee Reservation Office at 508-477-8600.

The authority said some credit card access is now available at its terminals and parking lots, but still recommends using cash to speed up transactions.

“Reservations cannot be made or changed at our terminals or on the website at this time,” the authority said in an update circulated late Tuesday morning by its communications director Sean Driscoll.

The reservation office will have “extended hours” through Friday, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

The authority said it is only accepting new reservations or changes to existing reservations for travel for either vehicles or passengers on its fast ferry occurring between June 9, 2021, and June 15, 2021.

“If any segment of your travel or planned travel occurs bet ween those dates, you may now call the Reservation Office. We will start accepting requests for reservation for travel beyond those dates in the near future,” the update said.

The authority said it continues to honor existing reservations at its terminals, and rescheduling and cancellation fees are being waived.

Scheduled trips to and from the islands continue to operate as scheduled, with some delays in the ticketing process.

Reservations for travel on Tuesday cannot be made by calling the Mashpee office, and anyone wishing to travel today who does not have a reservation will have to do so on a standby basis only.

“We will continue to work to accommodate customers as soon as possible who need to travel for an urgent medical need,” the authority said.

As for the ransomware incident, the authority said its team is working with local, state, and federal officials, and the ongoing investigation is being aided by third-party cybersecurity and forensic investigators.

“We will continue to provide updates as appropriate,” the authority said.

The incident came a week after the authority announced preparations for a robust travel season.

In 2019, more than three million passengers and over 670,000 vehicles were transported to and from the islands by the Steamship Authority, which has been a transportation lifeline since 1960.

