SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — A pickup truck driver in Maine who was counting his cash hit a mailbox and rolled the truck, state police said.

Nicholas Landry told police he’d just cashed his paycheck and was counting the money when his pickup veered onto a shoulder, clipped a mailbox and rolled over in Sabattus, police said.

Landry, 32, of Greene, was wearing his seatbelt and walked away from the crash on Wednesday with a “slight bump on his head,” Sabattus Police Lt. Daniel Davies said in a statement.

Davies said the incident serves as a reminder about distracted driving.

“It does not have to be a cellphone that distracts you. It could be anything that takes your eyes off the road and takes your mind away from the operation of the vehicle,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)