SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine town is offering $200 to entice residents to become fully vaccinated — doubling the president’s recommendation for financial incentives — but some say no amount of money could get them to roll up their sleeves.

South Thomaston is the first known Maine town to dangle financial incentives, offering cash to unvaccinated residents, nonresident employees, seasonal residents and other “frequent visitors,” the Portland Press Herald reported.

South Thomaston has a relatively high vaccination rate of around 78%, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the town hopes the money will help push the rate even higher as a new variant of the coronavirus spreads across the state. It opted to double President Joe Biden’s recommendation that towns consider offering $100 for vaccinations.

South Thomaston Select Board Chair John Spear said there’s a fear that the delta variant of the virus will create another wave of turmoil if residents don’t get ahead of it.

“I’m not a scientist. I’m not a medical person. But I am deathly afraid that if we don’t tamp this down … the virus, like any other living organism, is going to try to find a way to survive and will get around our vaccines,” he said.

The program runs through Sept. 12. The payments come from the $160,000 the town expects to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan.

The cash may make a difference for some people.

At the Keag Store, worker Devon Bowden, a 21-year-old Rockland resident, said he always planned to get the vaccine, but he hasn’t gotten around to it yet. The cash may provide the incentive to finally get it done, he said.

But Cassie Fogg, a Warren resident who works at the Spruce Head Fisherman’s Co-Op in South Thomaston, said there’s no way she’s getting the shot. “I don’t trust the vaccine,” she said. “In my opinion (the virus) is a hoax.”

