WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Windham, New Hampshire are offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the vandalism of a park.

Officers responding to a report of criminal mischief at Griffin Park on Sunday discovered that a park bench had been unbolted from the ground and lifted onto the roof of the gazebo, resulting in damage to the gazebo, bench, and surrounding park property, police said.

The vandalism occurred sometime between 2 and 2:45 a.m.

Surveillance video reportedly shows two males and a dog at the park during that time frame.

Anyone with information that leads to the identification and apprehension of those involved could receive a cash reward of $500.

Tips can be submitted to police@windhampd.com or by telephone at 603-434-5577.

