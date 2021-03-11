Casino crowds remain relatively light

The state‘s slots parlor and casinos have been free of the requirement that they limit occupancy to no more than 25 percent for more than a month now, but none of the three properties have crossed that threshold or come anywhere close to the Gaming Commission’s new maximum capacity of 40 percent, gaming regulators said Thursday morning.

The Mass. Gaming Commission heard an update from Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Director Loretta Lillios, who said there have been “no significant issues of concern to note” since her last update and that MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park Casino “have been operating well under that 40 percent limit.”

Bruce Band, assistant director of the IEB, said the Plainridge slots parlor in Plainville hit its high water mark on March 6 with 1,363 guests, which represented 23.5 percent occupancy.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett saw its largest crowd the same day, with 3,376 guests or about 19.86 percent occupancy.

A BMW giveaway helped draw a total of 1,825 people to MGM Springfield on Feb. 27, representing 23.3 percent occupancy, Band said.

