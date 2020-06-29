Casino officials: Encore looking to open July 6

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor could open in a week as part of the state’s phase 3 re-opening plan, casino officials said Monday.

The resort closed on March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic but could re-open on July 6 if the state’s plan for re-opening continues on its current pace, officials said in a press release.

Officials said they would open the casino gaming area, along with restaurants and the Encore hotel, but all would be under reduced capacity. Officials said employees in the re-opened areas would return to work but they are furloughing workers whose areas are not opening up.

