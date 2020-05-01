Casinos in Massachusetts remaining closed until stay-at-home advisory expires

BOSTON (WHDH) - Casinos in Massachusetts will remain closed until the state’s stay-at-home advisory expires on May 18.

The Gaming Commission voted 5-0 Friday to extend the shutdown of casinos to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the State House News Service reported.

Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein said that she is working with Interim Executive Director Karen Wells to create a group that will help develop a plan to reopen the casinos and the Gaming Commission’s offices.

The group plans on looking into the technical opening of the casinos as well as how to keep employees and visitors safe and healthy. Topics will include enhanced sanitation procedures, employee training, occupancy limitation and physical distancing, Wells said.

The Gaming Commission is also examining how Macau, China reopened their casinos following their COVID-19 pandemic. Their casinos reopened in late February under tight restrictions after shutting down for two weeks.

