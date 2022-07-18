MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said he has no grudge with the team he led to the playoffs for six seasons.

Cassidy was back in Boston this week for a golf tournament at the New Seabury Country Club. He told 7NEWS he has no ill will toward any of his former players, and wished the team the best as he continues his career with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

“I don’t think there’s animosity – I was there to do a job, win hockey games and to coach them,” Cassidy said. “I think some of the messaging, guys took better than others. Sometimes, when guys weren’t playing, they were disappointed, I get that, but I gotta do what’s right for the team.”

The 3rd winningest coach in Bruins history said he had no feelings of resentment with the team’s management, which told him his job in Boston was safe at one point.

Despite relocating to Las Vegas, Cassidy said part of him still considers Boston his home. He added that both of his children were born in the area, and that his family still has a place nearby.

Cassidy’s replacement, former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery, was announced back in June.

