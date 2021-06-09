BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy says Tuukka Rask will start in net in Game 6 against the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Rask will be between the pipes for Boston as they attempt to stave off elimination at the Nausea Coliseum in Uniondale.

Cassidy pulled Rask in favor of rookie Jeremy Swayman after the veteran netminder surrendered 4 goals in Boston’s 5-4 loss to New York in Game 5.

If the Bruins win Game 6, they’ll return home to the TD Garden for Game 7 on Friday night.

🎥 Coach Cassidy confirms that Tuukka Rask will start Game 6. Jake DeBrusk will enter the lineup and play with Charlie Coyle and Karson Kuhlman. pic.twitter.com/5mjjS6px9o — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 9, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)