BOSTON (WHDH) - A casting company is seeking extras for a biopic on Whitney Houston that is set to be filmed in the Boston and Quincy areas later this year.

Boston Casting is looking for African-American adults to take part in the biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

The company is planning on hiring a diverse cast with special skills ranging from dancers to singers to musicians.

No previous acting experience is required.

Filming is set to take place between Aug. 9 to Nov. 5 with fittings beginning next week.

Payment is $108 for eight hours with overtime beginning after eight hours.

COVID-19 testing is required for all extras prior to working.

People can view all casting notices and submit for background work by going to BostonCasting.com.

Boston Casting can also be contacted by emailing DanceWithSomebodyExtras@gmail.com or by calling (617) 356-8037.

