NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A casting company is looking for extras to work on an upcoming feature movie that is being filmed in Massachusetts.

Kendall Cooper Casting says it is now accepting submissions for extras to work on the film “Finestkind,” which is being directed by Brian Helgelan.

The film is about two brothers who are pulled into a deal with an organized crime syndicate in Boston and it Tommy Lee Jones, Jenna Ortega, and Ben Forster will star in the production, according to IMDB.

Filming will be done in New Bedford and the surrounding areas from April through June 2022.

The casting team is said to be looking for experienced commercial fishermen and local New Bedford residents of all ethnicities.

All extras, cast, and crew members will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster ahead of any in-person work.

For more information on the opportunity, click here.

