Casting director looking for actors in Mass. for new Netflix film

BOSTON (WHDH) - A casting director who has worked on a number of hit films is looking for actors in the Boston area for a new Netflix movie that is being shot in Massachusetts.

Judith Bouley, whose worked on “Hubie Halloween,” “Master and Commander,” “Road to Perdition,” and “Cast Away,” is searching for people of all ages, sizes, and ethnicities to potentially work as paid background actors.

Filming is slated to begin in mid-November, according to Bouley.

Those who are interested in being in the film can fill out an application here.

Updates on casting dates will be posted on Facebook and Twitter.

