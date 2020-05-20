UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The residents of a Upton home made it out safely as their attached garage went up in flames early Wednesday morning, but a cat and a dog have been reported missing.

Upton firefighters responding to a reported fire on Glen Avenue around 12:30 a.m. had to call in assistance from neighboring departments as a lack of water hydrants posed a challenge with fighting the blaze, fire officials said.

Water tankers arrived at the scene and crews extinguished the fire.

The garage and cars parked outside sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

UPD is assisting @UptonFireEMS and mutual aid fire departments at the scene of a structure fire on Glen Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vc22lgPRch — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) May 20, 2020

