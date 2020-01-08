Cat found frozen to shipping container outside Dedham restaurant finds forever home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A cat that was found frozen to a shipping container outside a restaurant in Dedham in December has been adopted, the Animal Rescue League of Boston announced Wednesday.

Dedham Animal Control Officer Jayson Tracy found Schooner stuck to the container outside of TGI Fridays along Providence Highway on a frigid morning before the holidays, according to the ARL.

Schooner was said to be very thin, dehydrated, and suffering from bumps, bruises, and a fractured tooth when has was found. He was surprisingly showing no signs of hypothermia.

He was since recovered and was made available for adoption on Wednesday afternoon.

A new family quickly fell in love and scooped him up to provide him with a forever home.

