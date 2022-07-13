BOSTON (WHDH) - Rowdy the cat, who had been missing from her family for almost three weeks after their flight into Logan Airport, has been found, according to Massport.

Rowdy’s family has been notified, and will collect her after a health check from the Animal Rescue League.

“True to her name, this frisky feline escaped her kitty kennel upon her Lufthansa flight’s arrival on June 24 and had been roaming the airport ever since,” a Massport spokesperson said. “Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught.”

Logan Airport employees including construction workers and airline staff remained on the lookout for Rowdy ever since she went missing. Staff set up wildlife cameras in Terminal E in areas she had been seen as well as safe release animal traps. Several animal welfare groups also offered assistance throughout the ordeal.

As 7NEWS previously reported, Patty Sahli went to pick up her husband and Rowdy from the airport Friday after his flight from Germany when she was informed by an attendant that their cat had gone missing. According to Sahli, the airline told the family that Rowdy got out of her cage and was chasing a bird while airline workers were moving cargo on the tarmac after the plane landed.

