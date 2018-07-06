Cat recovering after 7-story plunge from Boston apartment building

BOSTON (WHDH) - A young cat named Hancock is recovering at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain after a seven-story plunge from a Boston apartment building.

Hancock was rushed to the MSPCA’s 24-7 emergency hospital by a Good Samaritan who witnessed him fall from the building on Hudson Street two weeks ago.

“Hancock landed front-feet first and suffered severe carpal hyperextension injuries to both wrists, which means his ligaments tore away from the bones as a result of the impact,” said Angell Medical Center Dr. Emily Ulfelder, who is now overseeing his care. “We immediately got him started on pain medicine while we determined the best course of treatment.”

X-rays later confirmed that, in addition to the hyperextension injuries, his left leg was broken and would require surgery to repair.

Andrea Bessler, a veterinary technician at the MSPCA’s adoption center clinic in Jamaica Plain, has been caring for Hancock during his now two-week stay at the MSPCA and has been won over by the young cat’s many charms.

“You’d never know this cat came to us so injured because he is so friendly,” she said. “As soon as he makes eye contact with you he rolls on his back for tummy rubs—which he never tires of.”

Ulfelder performed the surgery on Hancock’s wrists on June 28.

It’s unclear who his original owner was.

“All we know for certain about Hancock is that he’s now alive and well and expected to make a full recovery, and we’re grateful for that,” adoption associate Anna Rafferty-Fore said.

Would-be adopters are encouraged to email adoption@mspca.org for more information about Hancock or visit him in person during open hours at the adoption center in Jamaica Plain.

