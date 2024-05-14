MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A black and white cat was rescued Tuesday after it jumped into a car’s engine while traffic was backed up on I-95 in Mansfield.

At around 7:45 a.m., the small cat was darting through bumper-to-bumper traffic when it climbed into a Nissan SUV, according to Foxborough Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey.

“They weren’t sure what it was at the time. Thought it must have taken off or went a different direction. They were driving a little bit further down and started hearing meowing and pulled over and it was the kitten,” Bailey said.

Massachusetts State Police and AAA responded to the scene, but Bailey rescued the cat from the bottom of the car.

“The kitten was underneath the engine kind of in a tray at the bottom of the car. When we went to reach in to grab it, he of course took off into a different part so we kind of chased him around a little bit underneath the car,” Bailey said.

The black cat, now named Rogue after the Nissan brand car he climbed into, had singed whiskers and burned paws from the ordeal.

“Extremely lucky. I think the face there was traffic is the only reason he’s alive right now,” Bailey said.

Rogue was taken to an animal shelter in Mansfield, where he will be put on a seven-day hold before he is available for adoption.

