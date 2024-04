BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rushed to the rescue of a cat on Thursday after a convenience store in Dorchester went up in flames.

Moeshu was pulled from the business on Norfolk Street and is expected to be OK.

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

