EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A cat was pulled from a burning home in Everett on Sunday, officials said.

Fire officials say the speed of the fire forced crews to pull back and take defensive positions while working to extinguish the blaze on Woodlawn Street.

Everyone who was home at the time of the fire was able to safely evacuate.

There were no reported injuries.

Several cats were inside the home at the time of the fire, one was rescued and reunited with its owner.

The cause remains under investigation.

