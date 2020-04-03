Cat rescued from taped-shut box in Boston looking for forever home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 12-year-old cat is looking for a forever home after being found in a taped-shut box outside of an animal adoption shelter in Jamaica Plain.

The feline was left trapped inside an Amazon box near the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center’s FedEx drop-off bin on Thursday morning, the MSPCA said.

When the domestic short haired cat, now named Boxy, was brought into the shelter she was slightly underweight and dehydrated, a shelter spokesman said.

She was also missing identification tags and was not microchipped.

Boxy is safe and resting at the adoption center, but requires extensive dental work.

The shelter’s law enforcement department is investigating who the owner may be.

Anyone looking to adopt her can contact the adoption center to schedule an appointment.

The shelter is also accepting donations to Spike’s Fund to finance her care.

