BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A cat that went missing for 3 years was reunited with its owner after stumbling into a hospital in Berlin, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

Berlin police officers received a call around midnight from the Androscoggin Valley Hospital about a cat that had tripped the emergency room doors and let herself inside.

Lt. Hollie Dube responded to the hospital and helped set up a Havahart trap as they attempted to lure the cat back outside.

About three hours later, they learned the cat was in the trap.

Officers noticed the cat was extremely thin, dirty but very friendly.

Dube brought the cat back to the station and planned on holding her until later in the morning before taking her to the Conway Area Humane Society.

Meanwhile, a picture of the cat was posted on the Berlin/Gorham Area: Lost Pets Facebook page in hopes that they may find her honor.

Andrea Fortin, of Berlin, responded and police discovered that the cat was hers and that the pet had been missing for 3 years.

When Fortin picked her cat, named Turtle, up, she started giving her head bumps under her chin and seemed to recognize her.

Turtle also reportedly seemed to be familiar with her surroundings when she got home.

She will be getting a much-needed veterinary appointment.

Fortin says she’s ecstatic to have Turtle back.

