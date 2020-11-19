Cat who went missing 3 years ago reunited with owner in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman who said her cat went missing in Berlin, New Hampshire was reunited with the feline with the help of local police.

Turtle the cat was reported missing three years ago but was recently spotted roaming around a New Hampshire hospital, police said.

Her owner was surprised to see her after all of these years.

“As time went by we assumed a big fox in our area or a big game had gotten a hold of her. Because we never found her body we always hoped someone had taken her in and taken good care of her,” Andrea Fortin said.

Officers responding to a call for a cat walking into an emergency room were able to locate Turtle and turned to social media to see if anyone was missing a cat.

After seeing the post, Fortin and her husband assumed it was their missing house pet.

“She looked familiar but I thought the chances were odd that she would be my cat. We haven’t seen for three years, but I had a gut feeling and I couldn’t let it go,” Fortin said.

Once the cat started rubbing up against her chin when they reunited she knew it was Turtle.

“She hasn’t changed much, she’s just a very friendly and lovable cat,” Fortin said.

