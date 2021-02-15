BOSTON (WHDH) - A 7-month-old cat is continuing his road to recovery after being attacked by a dog in his Boston-area home last month.

Juicebox’s foster mom, who is nursing him back to health following the attack on Jan. 20, shared new pictures of the adorable cat.

Juicebox suffered from head trauma, lacerations, and damage to the palate in the roof of his mouth as a result of the attack.

He also underwent surgery to repair multiple jaw fractures, in which veterinarians placed two plastic buttons on his cheeks and two below his chin to hold sutures in place and stabilize his jaw, according to the MSPCA-Angell.

Juicebox is expected to wear his buttons for several weeks, after which they will be removed completely.

His family made the decision to surrender their cat to the MSPCA so that he can be placed in a new home, free of dogs, once he finishes his recovery.

Anyone interested in adopting Juicebox can inquire about his status by filling out this form.

Just in: new photos of Juicebox, sent to us by his wonderful foster mom, who’s nursing him through this scary episode. Thank you ALL for sending well wishes to Juicebox! https://t.co/UA0zDePGHX 🐱 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/21Y7anrd4e — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) February 15, 2021

