Cathedral of the Holy Cross set to re-open after 2-year renovation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Cathedral of the Holy Cross is re-opening this weekend following an extensive renovation spanning more than 2 years.

Some of the renovations at the church include new stained glass windows and a new marble altar.

The upgrades cost a total of $26 million.

Supporters say the new restoration will help keep the cathedral’s history alive.

“So many events have happened here in the history of Boston, as a church and as a community” said Kathleen Driscoll, the Secretary for Institutional Advancement with the Archdiocese of Boston. “So I think it’s going to sustain its gift back to the city for many years.”

One thing that won’t quite be ready on Sunday is the cathedral’s organ, which is still under renovation. It is expected to be ready in June.

