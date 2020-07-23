Catherine Greig, girlfriend of Whitey Bulger, completes prison sentence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger’s longtime girlfriend completed her federal prison sentence Thursday.

Catherine Greig, 69, was arrested in 2011 after spending 16 years on the run with Bulger. They were captured in Santa Monica, California.

She was released from a federal prison in Minnesota last summer after spending nearly 8 years there.

She spent over a year under home confinement monitored by an ankle bracelet.

The 89-year-old Bulger was killed in prison in 2018.

The gangster — who was convicted of a litany of crimes in 2013, including participating in 11 murders — died in federal prison in October 2018 at the age of 89 as a result of “blunt force injuries of the head.”

