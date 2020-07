BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger’s longtime girlfriend was released from federal prison recently after completing her sentence behind bars.

Catherine Greig was arrested and charged for harboring Bulger for 16 years.

The two were arrested in California back in 2011.

Bulger died in federal prison in 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)