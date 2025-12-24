BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Catholic Charities South helped deliver holiday cheer in Brockton on Tuesday, thanks to the city’s new “Hunger Relief Fund” to address food insecurity.

Food insecurity, challenges with bills, particularly at this time of high inflation, this is not just a one-time event, this is a down payment on an ongoing event,” Robert Sullivan said, Brockton mayor.

Sullivan was among the volunteers who unloaded over 13,000 pounds of produce to be distributed across the city.

“I’m the mayor of everybody,” Sullivan said. “Those that are fortunate enough to have a roof over their head, and those unfortunately that are dealing with troubling times and facing homelessness.”

The Brockton hunger relief fund was launched last month with a $1,000,000 donation from the Eastern Bank Foundation.

That money will help over 15 non-profit organizations in the city of Brockton, including Catholic Charities South, increase the amount of food the Greater Boston Food Bank can distribute there.

“Over the last few months, the food security safety net was tested in ways we haven’t seen since the pandemic,” Kelley Tuthill said, of Catholic Charities Boston. “We are committed that when a neighbor is struggling, we don’t judge. We don’t ask why, we simply ask, ‘how can we help?'”

