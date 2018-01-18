ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Catholic churches in New Mexico are changing Mass due to the flu outbreak.

The Arch Dioceses of Santa Fe county sent out a letter telling parishioners they do not have to shake hands during Mass or drink the wine during communion.

The state health department said that there have been 43 flu related deaths with a majority of them being 65 years and older.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)