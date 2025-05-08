BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at a Catholic elementary school in Dorchester not only witnessed the election of a new pope, but also got to learn how a conclave works.

Third-graders at Saint John Paul II in Boston conducted their own class conclave, with a March Madness twist.

“This morning we did a ‘Sweet Sistine,’ where we did a bracket-style of all of the top candidates,” said teacher Bridget Crane. “For these students, the Catholic Church in Rome seems so far away, but the Catholic Church is right here. It’s in this classroom, it’s in this school. And now, having someone from America, I think it feels even closer.

The elementary students ended up voting for a Canadian cardinal in their conclave.

