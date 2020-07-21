Catholic group calling for hate crime investigation after statues vandalized in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Catholic Action League is calling on the Boston Police Department to launch a hate crime investigation after a pair of statues were vandalized in Dorchester.

A vandal desecrated the Virgin Mary statue at St. Teresa’s Parish by dumping a trash can over it on the night of July 12, according to the action league.

On the same night, a Virgin Mary statue at St. Peter’s Parish was said to be scorched by an arsonist.

The same statue at St. Teresa’s was vandalized again just days later.

Since July 10, there have been at least 10 attacks nationwide against Catholic churches or religious symbols, the action league said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)