Catholic group in New Hampshire ordered not to hold services

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A religious group in New Hampshire that has repeatedly clashed with the Catholic church has been ordered not to hold Mass.

The Diocese of Manchester said Tuesday that the theological teachings of the Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Richmond were last year declared “unacceptable” by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome, charged with safeguarding Catholic teachings. Specifically, the group preaches that only Catholics can go to heaven.

Diocese spokesman Tom Bebbington said the diocese no longer will provide a priest to conduct Mass there and that Catholics shouldn’t be going to the group to receive any sacraments.

Brother Andre Marie of the group called the diocese’s actions a misunderstanding that they hope to resolve.

